TREVATHAN,
William Louis (Bill):
Formerly of Concord, Dunedin. Beloved husband of the late Rae Trevathan. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Brian and Debbie, Janice and the late Graeme. Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather of all his children and grandchildren.
Rebecca, my absolutely fabulous wife, true love
and friend.
A service to celebrate Bill will be held at Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin, on Saturday, June 8, at 10.30am, followed by private interment at Green Park Cemetery. Messages c/o Gillions Funeral Services, Dunedin.
Published in Southland Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019