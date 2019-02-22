SMITH,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William SMITH.
William Graham (Graham):
25.01.1941 – 19.02.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Judi and much loved father of Michael and Joanne, Barrie, Catherine and Ron, Elizabeth and David. Treasured Poppa to his eleven grandchildren and a friend to many. Messages can be addressed to the family of the late Graham Smith, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Graham's life will be held in the Lincoln Baptist Church, 530 Birches Road, Lincoln, on Monday, February 25, at 10.00am, followed by interment in the Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019