William Francis (Bill):

Peacefully at Lister Home on June 10, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine O'Donnell and Brian Foley, Peter and Rachel. Grandfather of Niamh, Arwen and Enya and little angel Lucas. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim (deceased) and Nola O'Donnell, Joan and Joe Gilfedder (both deceased), Catherine and Noel MacDonald (both deceased), Maire and Doug Doran (both deceased), Phyllis and Mervyn Beer, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, 3 Timaru Rd, Waimate, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. A rosary for Bill will recited at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, Waimate, on Friday, June 14 at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the O'Donnell Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







O'DONNELL,William Francis (Bill):Peacefully at Lister Home on June 10, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Evelyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine O'Donnell and Brian Foley, Peter and Rachel. Grandfather of Niamh, Arwen and Enya and little angel Lucas. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim (deceased) and Nola O'Donnell, Joan and Joe Gilfedder (both deceased), Catherine and Noel MacDonald (both deceased), Maire and Doug Doran (both deceased), Phyllis and Mervyn Beer, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, 3 Timaru Rd, Waimate, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. A rosary for Bill will recited at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, Waimate, on Friday, June 14 at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the O'Donnell Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in Southland Times from June 12 to June 14, 2019

