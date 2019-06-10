Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



JONES,

William David Lindsay (Bill):

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, aged 74. Loved eldest son of the late Clayton and Queenie Jones (Riversdale). Dearly loved husband of the late Janice and loved partner of the late Elaine. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Allan and Elaine (Te Anau), Ann and Barry Newland (Gore). Dearly loved uncle of Vicky, Timothy, Quintin, Melissa, Kelly and Brad. Loving stepfather of Sandy and loving Grandad of Samantha. A very special friend of Aaron, Michelle, Jayden and Cameron Smith. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Family wish to sincerely thank all those involved in Bill's care and support. Messages to 7 Howden Street, Te Anau 9600. Online tributes may be made on







