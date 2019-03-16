Acknowledgement

HILLIS, William James (Jim):

Beverley, Gaye, Bill and their families would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for their love, support, and kindness shown to them on the sudden passing of Jim our much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

For those who attended Jim's funeral, some travelling long distances, thank you.

For the beautiful flowers and cards we received and the lovely baking/food that arrived daily, we are truly grateful.

Thank you to John Ransted for conducting Jim's fitting service.

To Graham Stephen for making it possible for Jim's last ride in his Holden Ute, thank you so much.

Please accept this as a personal expression of our deepest gratitude to you all.



Published in Southland Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers