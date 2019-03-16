HILLIS, William James (Jim):
Beverley, Gaye, Bill and their families would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for their love, support, and kindness shown to them on the sudden passing of Jim our much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
For those who attended Jim's funeral, some travelling long distances, thank you.
For the beautiful flowers and cards we received and the lovely baking/food that arrived daily, we are truly grateful.
Thank you to John Ransted for conducting Jim's fitting service.
To Graham Stephen for making it possible for Jim's last ride in his Holden Ute, thank you so much.
Please accept this as a personal expression of our deepest gratitude to you all.
