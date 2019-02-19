FALCONER,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William FALCONER.
William Alexander (Bill):
In his 73rd year. Suddenly on February 18, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital. Dearly loved and loving husband and best mate of Gaynor, loved father and father-in-law and Grandad of Jane and Brett, Zac, and Caleb McLaughlan; Pete and Nikita, Tyler, Jamie, Layton, and Gracie Falconer. Funeral details to follow.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 19, 2019