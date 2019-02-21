|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William BAIN.
BAIN, William Keith:
On February 18, 2019, in his 93rd year. Passed away peacefully with family by his side whilst holding his hand. Devoted husband of the late Dot. Cherished and adored dad and respected father-in-law of Karel and David Burke, Jacki and Bruce Pearce. Much adored Grandad of Adrienne and Ray; Lauren and Mat; Deanne and Les; Aaron and Hannah. Very special Great-Grandad of Ella, Ethan and Jonty; Samantha, Ted and Leo. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village - serviced apartments, Rest Home and Hospital Wing for taking such good care of Dad. According to Dad's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 31 Chapman St, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019