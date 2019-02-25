Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vladimir KRZNARIĆ. View Sign



Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, February 23, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father of Vjekoslav, and loved Grandfather of Hrvoje, and step-father of Tanya. Loved brother of Jure*, Zorica, and Julka (all of Croatia). Thank you to the staff at Southland Hospital for their care of Vladimir. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Vladimir's life will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, North Road on Monday, March 4, at 10.30am, the funeral will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 311 Bainfield Road, RD 2, Invercargill 9872.







