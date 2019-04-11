CARRODUS,
|
Viola Sarah (Babe):
Peacefully with her family at her side, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, much loved and cherished Mum of Kevin and Cathy, Karen, Michael and Jody, Don and Aloha, Lynn and Mark, a much loved Nana, great-nana, great-great-nana of all her mokopuna, a loved sister of Joan. Viola will be resting at home until her service which will be held at the Murihiku Marae, 408 Tramway Road, Invercargill, on Saturday, April 13, at 10.30am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 71 Stuart Street, Invercargill.
