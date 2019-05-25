WATKINSON,
Victor Graham:
17.6.1945 - 23.3.2019
The Watkinson and Calvert families wish to acknowledge and thank our extended families and friends for their many expressions of sympathy and personal visits to both Mary, Marion and other family members after Graham's death. We were grateful to hear your thoughts and the memories of how he touched your lives. Thank you to all who attended his funeral and to the Riverton Racing Club Committee members who allowed Graham that last circuit of the track and later providing his Guard of Honour. He is, and always will be, greatly missed by us all.
Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019