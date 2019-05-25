Acknowledgement

WATKINSON,

Victor Graham:

17.6.1945 - 23.3.2019

The Watkinson and Calvert families wish to acknowledge and thank our extended families and friends for their many expressions of sympathy and personal visits to both Mary, Marion and other family members after Graham's death. We were grateful to hear your thoughts and the memories of how he touched your lives. Thank you to all who attended his funeral and to the Riverton Racing Club Committee members who allowed Graham that last circuit of the track and later providing his Guard of Honour. He is, and always will be, greatly missed by us all.



Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers