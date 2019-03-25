Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Victor Graham (Graham):

Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with his loving family by his side, aged 73 years. Loved son of Vic* and Lizzie*. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Shirley, Joan and Peter Sears, Mary and John Kortright, Moo and Doug Richmond. Loved uncle of Ann, Helen, David, Kevin, Michael, Susan, Philip, and Vin. Loving friend and companion of Marion. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Riverton RSA, Palmerston Street, Riverton, on Thursday, March 28 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Riverton Cemetery. Donations to the Blood and Leukemia Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. (*denotes deceased).

Please note change of funeral venue.







