DUFF, Vera (nee Douglas):
Peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home, Invercargill, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn Evans (Queenstown), Margaret and Geof Harp (Queenstown), and Allan. Loved Nana of Kim and Jeff, and the late Michael, Mark and Chauntelle, Rebekah and Cameron, Sam and Joshua. A loved great-grandmother. A private service will be held. Messages to PO Box 408, Queenstown.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019