Peacefully at Vickery Court, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Beattie (Nightcaps). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donny and the late Sherrie McRae (Nightcaps), Ian and the late Linda Shefford (Te Anau), Maree (Invercargill), Robyn and Owen Dixon (Invercargill), Sonny and Leeann (Christchurch), Terry and Liz (Invercargill), Cindy (Invercargill), Corrie (Christchurch). Loved Nan of all her grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to the Vickery Court staff for the love and care of our mum. A service to celebrate the life of Vera will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church Hall, on Monday, May 6, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Nightcaps (Wairio Cemetery). Messages to PO Box 40, Invercargill 9840.







BEATTIE, Vera Jane:Peacefully at Vickery Court, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Beattie (Nightcaps). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donny and the late Sherrie McRae (Nightcaps), Ian and the late Linda Shefford (Te Anau), Maree (Invercargill), Robyn and Owen Dixon (Invercargill), Sonny and Leeann (Christchurch), Terry and Liz (Invercargill), Cindy (Invercargill), Corrie (Christchurch). Loved Nan of all her grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to the Vickery Court staff for the love and care of our mum. A service to celebrate the life of Vera will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church Hall, on Monday, May 6, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Nightcaps (Wairio Cemetery). Messages to PO Box 40, Invercargill 9840. Published in Southland Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019

