(nee Walsh, formerly Dunn):

After a courageous battle, Valerie passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, with her loving family at her side at Clutha Health First, Balclutha; aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Russell and the late John Dunn, loving mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Noki Dunn-Williams (Balclutha), Teresa and Chris Smeele (Timaru), and the late Tony, a loved nana of Adam and Hayley, and Tane; Jessica, and Imogen. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11.00am, in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Balclutha St John Ambulance and South Otago Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Valerie's service. Messages to 9 Keach Lane, Balclutha 9230.

