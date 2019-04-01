PAGEL, Valerie Joan
(nee Walsh, formerly Dunn):
After a courageous battle, Valerie passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, with her loving family at her side at Clutha Health First, Balclutha; aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Russell and the late John Dunn, loving mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Noki Dunn-Williams (Balclutha), Teresa and Chris Smeele (Timaru), and the late Tony, a loved nana of Adam and Hayley, and Tane; Jessica, and Imogen. Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Balclutha St John Ambulance and South Otago Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Valerie's service. Messages to 9 Keach Lane, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 1, 2019