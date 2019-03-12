MURDOCH, Valda Helen:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, with her loving family by her side, aged 76. Much loved partner of David for 49 years. Loving mother of Julie, Patrice and Nicole. Much loved Nana and great-Nana. Adored mother of her fur baby Jessie. A service to celebrate Valda's life will be held in the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland, on Friday, March 15, at 10.30am.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 12, 2019