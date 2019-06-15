HUYNH, Tri (Wong):
02.02.1949 - 07.06.2019
Ba and family wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank all those who have provided love and support. Your thoughts and messages, flowers, the supply of baking and food and personal visits have all been greatly appreciated. We would like to acknowledge Rachael from J Fraser and Sons for her empathy and guidance. A special thank you to all those that travelled to attend Tri's service. Your love, kindness and support are greatly appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on June 15, 2019