HUYNH, Tri (Wong):
Suddenly passed away at Southland Hospital on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Ba. Loving dad and father-in-law of Michael and Amanda, Thanh, Antony and Jane. Loved Grandfather to Felix and Jett, Ariana and Matthew. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at CCU/Southland Hospital for their care and support. A service for Tri will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 1.00pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private Cremation will follow. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from June 10 to June 11, 2019