KEEN, Trevor Francis:
On February 20, 2019, peacefully at Southland Hospital. In his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Ricky and Ann-Cherie, Dawn and Adrian, Brendan and Nicky, Jolene and Nigel Barr. Loving grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Shona and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to 341 North Rd, Waikiwi, Invercargill. The funeral service for Trevor will be held in the J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Monday, February 25, 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. His interment will follow at the Eastern Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019