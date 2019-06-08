THOMPSON, Tony Ross:
Aged 53 years. Passed away after a courageous battle on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dearly loved son of Ken and Marlene (Tapanui). Much loved partner and best friend of Tania. Loved stepdad of Scott, Nicole and Luke. Much loved brother of Debroah and Alistar Price, Mark and Pauline Thompson. Loved son-in-law of Lorraine North. Much loved brother-in-law of Michael and Allison North, Allanah and Jimmy White. Fun loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in the West Otago Community Centre, Suffolk Street, Tapanui, on Tuesday, June 11 at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment at Tapanui Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 16 Sherwood Place, Tapanui 9522.
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2019