SEETO, Tom:
Peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Wakatipu Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bentley and Jude, Anthony and Nic, Keri and Don Jackson, and much loved Grandad of Meredith and Tim; Gracie, Harry and Elsie; Nicholas, and Cameron. A service for Tom will be held in the Arrowtown Bowling Clubrooms, Hertford Street, on Wednesday, April 3, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Donations for St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to 12 Wellswood Way, Quaile Rise, RD1, Queenstown 9371.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 1, 2019