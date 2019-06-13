Thomas HOWE

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Death Notice

HOWE,
Thomas David (David):
On June 11, 2019, passed away unexpectedly, whilst on holiday, aged 63 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Sue, loving dad of Anna, and Jasmine, and loved father-in-law of Jonathon, loved granddad of his fur babies Jellybean, Snuggle P, and Atlas, loved brother of Lesley, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, loved and respected by the Duncan Family and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Howe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate David's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 15, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.

Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2019
