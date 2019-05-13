BUCKINGHAM,
Thomas Herbert:
5.4.1933 - 11.5.2019
After a long life well lived, died peacefully at Peacehaven surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of Quarry Hills/Geraldine/Tokanui. Beloved husband of the late Margery and former husband of Jenny. Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Ellen, Rodney and Judy, Christine and Peter Crosbie, Mark and Joanne; Neville and Kerry. Cherished Grandfather of Melissa and Matt, Rachael, Tim and Jo, Henry and Keely, Grace and Prue, Liam, Annabel, Wendy and Meg, Hamish and Hannah, Morgan and Arnika, Hailey, Laura and Kendall. Loving stepfather and Grandfather to Margery's children and grandchildren. Special Grandad to Fiona and Benjamin, and Jessica. Special friend to Leeanne and Debbie. A service to celebrate Herbert's life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1.00pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Quarry Hills will follow. Messages to 143 McManus Road, RD 1, Tokanui 9884.
Published in Southland Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019