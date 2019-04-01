BUCKHAM, Thelma Olive:
WAAF NZW2255. Passed away at Queenstown on Saturday, March 30, 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, beloved mother of the late Cheryll, and of Robyn and Revell, and special mother-in-law of John (and the late Peter), John and Vicki, loved Grandma of James, Amy, Joshua, Kieran, Felicity and William, and proud great-Grandma of Polly, Erin, Alice and Koen. Loved sister of Myrtle Brooking. A luncheon to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Thurlby Domain, 31 Speargrass Flat Road, Queenstown, on Wednesday, April 3, at 12.00 noon. Please join us to celebrate a life well lived.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019