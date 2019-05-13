GEORGESON, Terry:
Suddenly passed away at Dunstan Hospital, on Friday, May 10, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Belinda. Loved father, father-in-law and Grandad of Allister, Felicity, Melissa and their families. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Ken McGraw, John Georgeson, Stephanie and Ron Collins, and Keith and Connie Jones. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, May 15, at 11.00am, a private cremation will follow the service. Messages to 26 Syndic Street, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019