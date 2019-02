DUNCAN,

Suzanne Margaret:

25.02.2011

God saw her getting tired, a cure was not to be,

He wrapped her in His loving arms and whispered 'come with me'.

She suffered much in silence, her spirit did not bend,

She faced her pain with courage, until the very end.

She tried so hard to stay with us but her fight was not in vain,

God took her to His loving home and freed her from the pain.

Love you

and miss you

- Paul, Jess and Adam