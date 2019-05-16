PATERSON,
Susan Lesley (Sue):
Sadly, Sue passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019; aged 63 years. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Greg and Kirsten, James, Lani and Tiffany, and Matthew, loved Nana of Storm, Caleb, Jesse, Riley, and Emma, loved sister and sister-in-law of Trudi and Bruce, Kay, Isabel and Gary*, and Graham*, a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, dear friend of Robyn. Sue will be resting at home until her service which will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, May 17, at 2.00pm. Messages to 203 Tramway Road, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
