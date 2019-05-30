Stuart DERMODY

Guest Book
  • "Stu was my rugby coach a few years back and fortunately our..."
    - Francis Fitzgerald
  • "Sad to hear of Stu's passing, deepest sympathy to Loren &..."
    - Neil & Jillian Gibson
  • "CONDOLENCE TO LAUREEN AN FAMILY ON YOUR SAD LOSS.WILL BE..."
    - PETER MULLOY
  • " Thanks for taking such great care of Laureen. Your sense..."
    - Barb Hugh McLachlan
  • "Rip Stu had some great times tought me a lot from the guy..."
    - Chris Sanders
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

DERMODY, Stuart James:

It is with great sadness we announce to our Southland family and friends the unexpected passing of Stu on May 26, 2019, aged 68. Loved Dad and Grandad of Sean, Bridget, Sean, Matt and Sam Colyer. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Nancy, Dick and Marie*, Gerald* and Diane, Gus and Pauline, Christine and Tom Downey. Loved son of Thelma and Clarrie. Loved Uncle Stu of his nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service is being held for Dad in Christchurch at The Yaldhurst Tavern at 2.00pm on Sunday, June 2.
As you would say Dad
"Merry Xmas"
Published in Southland Times on May 30, 2019
