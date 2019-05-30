DERMODY, Stuart James:
It is with great sadness we announce to our Southland family and friends the unexpected passing of Stu on May 26, 2019, aged 68. Loved Dad and Grandad of Sean, Bridget, Sean, Matt and Sam Colyer. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Nancy, Dick and Marie*, Gerald* and Diane, Gus and Pauline, Christine and Tom Downey. Loved son of Thelma and Clarrie. Loved Uncle Stu of his nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service is being held for Dad in Christchurch at The Yaldhurst Tavern at 2.00pm on Sunday, June 2.
As you would say Dad
"Merry Xmas"
Published in Southland Times on May 30, 2019