Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in his 78th year. Much loved husband of Joan, dearly loved father, father-in-law, and grandfather of Maree and Steven, Katie, Emma, and Jessica Bryce; Sharon and Tim, Ryan, Jake, and Ellie Foster; Patrick and Carole, Jade, and Melvin Hardiman; Diane and Craig, Olivia, Jasmine, and John McCoy; Janine and Nathan, Tyler, and Brooke Kroening; Sean and Tayeb, Sophia, and Bruce Hardiman. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 239 Pyramid Siding Road, RD 6, Gore 9776.

Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2019
