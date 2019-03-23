CUNNINGHAME,
Stephen Bruce:
Stephen passed away at his home in Invercargill, on Thursday, March 21, 2019; at the age of 69. Fiancé of the late Raewyn Turner, loved eldest son of the late Bruce and Doris Cunninghame, brother and brother in-law of Rodger and Barbara Cunninghame (Te Anau), Craig and Kate Cunninghame (Invercargill), father of Tania Cunninghame, Sonya Paulsen, Michelle Machacek, uncle to Glenn, the late Melanie, Haydon and Chelsea. A service will be held at Avenal Park Funeral home at 2.00pm, on Friday, March 29, 2019. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 12 Dalhousie Place Te-Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2019