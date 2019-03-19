FANNIN, Stephanie Neville:
Passed away one year ago today.
Her smiling way and pleasant face are a pleasure to recall,
She had a kindly word for each, and she died beloved by all.
Some day we hope to meet her, some day we know not when,
To clasp her hand in the better land, never to part again.
Sadly missed – David, Joanne, Kaylee, Martin, Jayden, Indie, Shanay and Khalem
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 19, 2019