EDGERTON,
Snowy (John Henry):
Peacefully in the arms of his family, at Southland Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019. In his 94th year. Beloved husband of Raka*. Loving father, father-in-law, and friend of Joan and Puddles, (Fly Harvey*), John and Sid, Larraine and Rowdy White, and baby Grayham*. Loved "Nanga" of Dianne and Bruce Manson, Grayham and Chris, Matthew and Debbie, Melanie and John Templeton. Loved "Great-Nanga" of Abbey Manson, Jack, Chloe and Stella White, Emily and Sofie Templeton. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A true friend to many.
"A tall straight totara
has fallen."
A service to celebrate Snowy's life will be held in the Waiau Town & Country Club, 41 King St, Tuatapere, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.00pm, followed by a committal at the Tuatapere Cemetery. Messages to 11 Papatotara Road, Tuatapere 9620.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019