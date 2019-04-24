NICOLSON,
Sister Marie Eugene O.P.
(Ngaire Joy):
Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Calvary on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Dearly loved by her Dominican Sisters. Loved daughter of the late Irene Mary and Walter George Nicolson, step-daughter of the late Muriel Phyllis Nicolson, and sister of the late Lance.
"Rest in Peace"
Rosary will be prayed at the Calvary Chapel on Thursday, April 25, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Basilica at 1.30pm on Friday, April 26.
"A teacher and friend
of many"
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019