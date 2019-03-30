Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon NAYLOR. View Sign

NAYLOR, Simon Mark:

After a short illness, passed peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, with Tracy at his side, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Beloved partner of Tracy Bowen, loving son of Colin and the late Val, loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Jane (Christchurch), Ann and Doug and twin brother of Colin and Mary, loved brother-in-law of Chris and Bernadette (Dunedin), Tania and Todd (Queensland), Gareth and Helen (Allanton), a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, aged 52 years. Flowers are declined by request but donations may be left at the service for Dunstan Hospital and Central Otago Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Affinity Funeral Home (The Cellar Door), 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm. Messages to: PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago

& Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



