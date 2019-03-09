Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley WILLIAMSON. View Sign



Shirley Ann (nee Porter):

(formerly of Owaka). Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, at Observatory Village, Oamaru, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond James Williamson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Athol and Rose, loved grandmother of Deanne, Cheri and Jordan-Ashlee, loved great-grandmother of Hannah and Dominic, and loved sister of Bert*, Shona*, Graeme, Neville, Ross*, Willis (Les), Kevin* Faye, Carole*, Patricia and Owen. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held atSt Paul's Presbyterian Church, Coquet Street, Oamaru, on Wednesday, March 13, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Oamaru Cemetery. Messages to 21 Rothesay Place, Palmerston North 4412. Special thanks to Jenny and Duncan Gillies and the staff and carers at Observatory Village for their care of Shirley. In honour of Shirley's love of roses we encourage you to wear a rose to her funeral.

(*denotes deceased)







WILLIAMSON,Shirley Ann (nee Porter):(formerly of Owaka). Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, at Observatory Village, Oamaru, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond James Williamson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Athol and Rose, loved grandmother of Deanne, Cheri and Jordan-Ashlee, loved great-grandmother of Hannah and Dominic, and loved sister of Bert*, Shona*, Graeme, Neville, Ross*, Willis (Les), Kevin* Faye, Carole*, Patricia and Owen. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held atSt Paul's Presbyterian Church, Coquet Street, Oamaru, on Wednesday, March 13, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Oamaru Cemetery. Messages to 21 Rothesay Place, Palmerston North 4412. Special thanks to Jenny and Duncan Gillies and the staff and carers at Observatory Village for their care of Shirley. In honour of Shirley's love of roses we encourage you to wear a rose to her funeral.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers