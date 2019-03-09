WILLIAMSON,
Shirley Ann (nee Porter):
(formerly of Owaka). Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, at Observatory Village, Oamaru, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond James Williamson, loved mother and mother-in-law of Athol and Rose, loved grandmother of Deanne, Cheri and Jordan-Ashlee, loved great-grandmother of Hannah and Dominic, and loved sister of Bert*, Shona*, Graeme, Neville, Ross*, Willis (Les), Kevin* Faye, Carole*, Patricia and Owen. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held atSt Paul's Presbyterian Church, Coquet Street, Oamaru, on Wednesday, March 13, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Oamaru Cemetery. Messages to 21 Rothesay Place, Palmerston North 4412. Special thanks to Jenny and Duncan Gillies and the staff and carers at Observatory Village for their care of Shirley. In honour of Shirley's love of roses we encourage you to wear a rose to her funeral.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019