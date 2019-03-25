|
MITCHELL, Shirley:
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Ascot Care Home, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eleanor and William Mitchell. Dearly loved sister of her nine siblings, loved aunt of Janice and the family. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, March 27. Messages to Janice, 74 Forfar Crescent, Invercargill 9812. Shirley will be at Janice's home until the Funeral service.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 25, 2019