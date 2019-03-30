Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley KENT. View Sign

KENT, Shirley Joan:

Passed away at Dunedin Hospital, after a sudden illness on March 28, 2019, aged 73. Much loved wife of Dick for 55 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Herman Veltman (Dn), Helen and William Grindell, (Ingill), dearly loved Nana of Alex and Kirsty, Chelsea and Brad, and Margot and Sophie; and treasured Great-Granny of Ruby. A service for Shirley will take place at St Mary's Anglican Church, cnr Lawrence and Whitby Streets, Mornington, on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm. followed by private cremation. Please feel free to wear colours for Shirley. In lieu of flowers donations to Otago Area Gang Show C/- Scouting Otago would be appreciated can be left online at bit.ly/sjkent2803 and also may be left at the service. Messages to 19 Grandvista Drive, Green Island, Dunedin 9018.

Gillions Funeral Services Ltd

