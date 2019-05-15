BAIRD, Shirley Georgina:
Peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, with family at Resthaven Village, Gore. Loving wife of the late Jim, loved and respected mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of Bryce and Linda, Paigan, Callum, Lochlan, Finn, and Piper Lane (Christchurch), Graham and Ann, Campbell, and Harry (Gore), Der-rick, Shannon, Jessica, Connor, Georgia, Brenton, and Sharna (Invercargill).
"Deep in my heart a memory is kept, to love, to cherish, never to forget"
At Shirley's request a private family service will be held. Messages to Graham and Ann Baird, 13 Lewis Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on May 15, 2019