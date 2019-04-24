LINTON, Sheila Ann:
(RN, Midwife, Plunket Nurse). Sheila died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, aged 81 years. Plunket Nurse (Invercargill), Plunket and Public Health Nurse (Palmerston, Otago), Plunket Nurse (Oamaru), Midwife (Tapanui, Otago). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Heath and Michelle. Loved sister of Ronnie, and Alec Marshall (Scotland). Doting Gran to Rachel, Ben, Justin, Jack, and Lucy. A ceremony of reflection will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11.00am. Interment at Western Hills Cemetery to follow. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Linton family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 24, 2019