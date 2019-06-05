Sharon DALY

Guest Book
Death Notice

DALY, Sharon:
It is with a sad and emotional heart we announce the sudden passing of our beloved and much loved Sharon Daly on Friday, May 31, 2019. Treasured mother of Tanya, and Melissa and Anthony Yeomans. Loving Nana of Jaxon, Summer and Maverick. Loving eldest daughter of Hilda and the late Bill Jackson. Step-daughter of Burt Richardson, sister and sister-in-law of Linda and Alan Hogg, Donna and Dane Hatcher, Willy, Paula and Graham Hume, Kirsty Winder, and loved by all of her nieces and nephews, and all who knew her. A Memorial Service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at Mercury Bay Club, 60 Cook Drive, Whitianga, on Thursday, June 6, at 4.00pm. Communications to Sharon's family C/- 5 Hilton Ave, Whitianga 3510.

Published in Southland Times on June 5, 2019
