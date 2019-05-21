Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon BOOTH. View Sign Service Information Central Otago Funerals 16 Ennis Street Alexandra , Otago 034488642 Death Notice



Peacefully at home in Cromwell surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019, in her 66th year, following a short battle with cancer. Loving wife of John for 46 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jamie and Harriet, Craig and Kelly, Glenn and Alex. Loved Granny of Sam and Charlotte, Ava, Harrison and Eden, Elijah, Niamh, Jude and Saoirse. Daughter of *Ian and *Gweneth Crosbie, sister and sister-in-law of *Brian and *Joan, *Wayne and Marg, Kent, Cindy and Tony, daughter-in-law of *Herbert and Ngaire, sister-in-law of Peter and Maureen, Vicki and Brendon, and a special Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Very good friend of Karen and Peter Hall. Many thanks to Dr Greg White, palliative care nurse Gayle McCormack and oncology. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Cancer Society maybe left at the service. A service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held in Cromwell Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth Street, Cromwell on Friday, May 24, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 47 Ray Street, Cromwell 9310. (*denotes deceased)







