GIBBONS,
Shane David (Scrub):
The result of an accident in the Hollyford Valley on Monday, March 18, 2019, aged 50 years. Best and dearest loved soulmate of Bridget, loved father of Jack and Janey, and eldest son of Ann and the late Bob Gibbons. A service for Scrub will be held at his home, Whare Creek, 2211 Blackmount-Redcliff Rd, Te Anau, on Saturday, March 23, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to Whare Creek, RD1, Te Anau 9679.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019