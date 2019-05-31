MORETON,
Samuel Gordon (Gordon):
Peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Vickery Court, in his 84th year. Loved husband of Dawn for the past 64 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Philip, David and Janeen, Cheryl and Murray Tily. Loved grandfather of Daniel and Aleida (Wellington), Melissa (Brisbane), the late Oliver, Rupert (Wellington), Nicholas (Wellington), Charlotte and Anthony Princi (Perth). Loved great-grandfather of Annameika, Chloe, Saskia, Brennan and Madison. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and the late Margaret (Greymouth), Murray and Clare, Stan and Margaret. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Many thanks for the many years of loving care to all the staff at Vickery Court.
A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10.30am. Followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Vickery Court would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 62A Price Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from May 31 to June 1, 2019