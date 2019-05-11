Ruth EATON

EATON, Ruth Mary:
Passed away in the care of Windsor Park Care Home staff, Gore, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and life partner for 63 years of Murray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Debbie, Jeffrey, Shaun and Lois, Lynne and Dave. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held in the Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Tuesday, May 14 at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations accepted for Alzheimers NZ. Thank you to the Windsor Park staff for their care and support over the past 3 years. Messages to 34 Meadow Street, Lumsden 9730.

Published in Southland Times from May 11 to May 13, 2019
