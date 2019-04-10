BARLOW, Ruth Elizabeth
(nee Menzies):
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we say goodbye to our beautiful wife and mother. After a long illness she passed peacefully at home with her loving family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, aged 63. Dearly loved wife of David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent, Leanne and Ricki Tangney. Special Nana of Hunter Barlow, Ruby and Pippa Tangney. Loved Nana of Liam, Amadee and Austin. Loved Great-Nana of Sunny. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Roger Menzies, Helen and David Todd, Joan and Jimmie Dodds, Beverley and Arthur Henderson. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and left at the service. A service for Ruth will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2.30pm, at Fiordland Community Event Centre, Luxmore Drive, Te Anau. Messages to 17 Bowen Street, Te Anau.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019