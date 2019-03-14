MOLLOY, Russell:
5.1.1958 - 13.3.2019
It is with great sadness that we Russell's family, inform you of his passing while in care of Longwood Care Home, Riverton. Russell is the eldest child of Margaret and Peter Molloy (Deceased) Colac Bay. Big brother, brother-in-law, uncle and surrogate grandparent to: Rosina and Eddie Halder, Kim and Andrew Watters, John and Jarryl Halder, Alexis and J.D, Lynley and David McKay, Travis, Kirsten, and Hemi McKay, Rebecca McKay, Neroli and Stephen Vile, Brodie and Amber Brown, Ciara, Declan and Bean, and Saphia Lambert. At Russell's request his service will be held at the Colac Bay Hall, on Monday, March 18, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Riverton Cemetery. Dress code to be bright and casual. Fire Brigade buddies to be dressed in casual dress, medals optional. A heartfelt thanks to staff and management of Longwood Care Home for their love and care of our bro. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Riverton Coast Guard would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 8, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019