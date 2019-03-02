Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



HALL, Royce Norman:

Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A decorated war veteran, in his 96th year. Royce was dearly loved by his late sisters and their husbands, Irene and Stan Donnelly, Connie and Haldane Philpot, Dorothy and Les Mills, and Yvonne and Lawrence Asher. A loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. The McLean family will miss him dearly as he was a significant part of their family. Special thanks to the staff of the Salisbury Wing at Rowena Jackson.

We have lost the gentle giant

A funeral service for Roy will be held on Monday, March 4, at 1.00pm in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery.







Published in Southland Times on Mar. 2, 2019

