CHRISTIANSEN,
Ross Jens Alexander:
At Southland Hospital on Friday, May 10, 2019; aged 85 years. Loved husband and best friend of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of *Paul and Margaret, Phillip, Sonja and Kau. Loved Grandfather of Raymond, Mathew, Maraina, Storm, Chase, Peter and all the great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Ross will be held in the St Mary's Star of the Sea, Barrow St, Bluff, on Wednesday, May 15 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the Bluff Ambulance. Messages to 69 Burrows Street, Bluff 9814.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 13 to May 14, 2019