RHIND, Rosemary Louise
(nee Robins):
Of Invercargill, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Loved wife of the late Graham D'Oyly Rhind. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Philippa, Christopher and the late Marjorie, Anthony and Margaret, Annabel and Ken. Friend of Bridget, Rachel and Julian. Fun loving aunt of her nieces and nephews. At Rosemary's request a private cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to 25 Golden Terrace, Goldfields, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019