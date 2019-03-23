Acknowledgement

HAWKE,

Rosalie Violet (Rose):

25.08.1939 - 13.12.2018

Rose's children would like to thank our family and friends for all the messages, flowers and support we received during mum's short illness and after her passing. Rose was a much loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Special thanks must go to Bester McKay Family Doctors especially Robert Bester for his care and compassion towards mum. Te Anau and Invercargill District Nurses and Hospice Southland for their wonderful care. To the ladies up Kakapo Road, Te Anau, many thanks from all of us for being so kind during mum's last few days we appreciated it so much. Please accept this as an acknowledgement of our appreciation.

We Miss You Mum



